McNeese St. 140, Dallas Christian 37

DALLAS CHRISTIAN (0-2)
Auzenne 1-1 0-0 2, Daniels 3-8 0-4 6, Kari 1-8 0-0 3, Robinson 1-12 0-0 3, Valdes 0-7 0-0 0, Barth 2-10 0-0 6, Hobson 3-8 0-1 6, Battles 1-5 0-0 2, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Compton 3-7 0-0 7, Hill 0-4 0-1 0, Ja.Perez 0-1 2-3 0, Jo.Perez 0-2 0-0 2, Albert 0-0 0-0 0, Zambili 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-75 2-9 37.
MCNEESE ST. (1-1)
Feazell 6-9 0-2 12, Rosario 5-8 8-10 18, Hutchinson 1-2 0-0 2, Kuxhausen 9-13 2-2 28, Lawson 4-10 0-0 9, Bush 4-5 2-2 13, Harrell 3-4 0-0 6, Orlina 2-4 1-2 5, Scott 3-6 3-6 12, Warren 4-7 1-4 10, Palmquist 3-7 0-0 8, Langston 4-6 2-2 12, Rivas 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 50-84 19-30 140.
Halftime_McNeese St. 67-15. 3-Point Goals_Dallas Christian 5-37 (Barth 2-6, Compton 1-5, Kari 1-6, Robinson 1-10, Battles 0-1, Hill 0-1, Ja.Perez 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Hobson 0-2, Valdes 0-4), McNeese St. 21-39 (Kuxhausen 8-12, Bush 3-3, Scott 3-5, Langston 2-4, Palmquist 2-5, Rivas 1-1, Warren 1-3, Lawson 1-5, Hutchinson 0-1). Rebounds_Dallas Christian 31 (Hobson 6), McNeese St. 61 (Feazell 13). Assists_Dallas Christian 8 (Robinson, Hill 2), McNeese St. 37 (Bush 10). Total Fouls_Dallas Christian 20, McNeese St. 13. A_353 (8,500).
