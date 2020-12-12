On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
McNeese St. 96, Carver 53

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 9:58 pm
CARVER (0-8)

Augusta 0-8 5-6 5, B.Scott 3-6 2-4 9, Hepburn 3-6 6-8 12, Mayuen 1-4 1-2 4, Sims 0-5 8-10 8, Ferrell 3-9 1-2 7, Coley 1-2 2-2 4, Doubose 1-7 1-4 3, Ervin 0-0 1-2 1, Hanna 0-0 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-47 27-40 53.

MCNEESE ST. (2-2)

Orlina 4-8 2-2 10, Rosario 2-3 0-0 4, Bush 2-7 1-2 6, Kuxhausen 6-15 0-0 17, Lawson 2-5 0-0 4, Feazell 5-5 5-9 15, Warren 8-9 2-4 18, Langston 4-5 0-0 10, Harrell 1-2 1-1 3, Z.Scott 2-5 0-0 4, Palmquist 2-3 1-2 5, Hutchinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 12-20 96.

Halftime_McNeese St. 44-29. 3-Point Goals_Carver 2-11 (Mayuen 1-3, B.Scott 1-3, Hepburn 0-1, Augusta 0-2, Ferrell 0-2), McNeese St. 8-22 (Kuxhausen 5-13, Langston 2-2, Bush 1-5, Z.Scott 0-1, Warren 0-1). Fouled Out_Hepburn. Rebounds_Carver 36 (Ferrell 9), McNeese St. 40 (Feazell 13). Assists_Carver 5 (Sims 3), McNeese St. 22 (Bush 8). Total Fouls_Carver 23, McNeese St. 27. A_366 (8,500).

