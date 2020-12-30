Trending:
McNeese State beats Champion Christian College 91-76

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 11:29 pm
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A.J. Lawson had 24 points as McNeese State beat Champion Christian College 91-76 on Wednesday night.

Carlos Rosario had 19 points and nine rebounds for McNeese State (6-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Collin Warren added 15 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 11 points.

Braylon Hawkins had 24 points for the Tigers. Ariyon Williams added 17 points and Xavier Legington had 16.

McNeese State also defeated Champion Christian College 94-36 on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

