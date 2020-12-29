On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Memphis 58, South Florida 57

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 9:10 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH FLORIDA (5-4)

Durr 2-4 2-2 6, Collins 1-6 2-2 4, Murphy 9-18 1-2 20, R.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 4-5 0-0 11, Akec 2-4 0-0 6, Castaneda 3-10 0-0 7, Tchewa 1-2 0-0 2, Chaplin 0-1 1-2 1, Oduro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 6-8 57.

MEMPHIS (6-4)

Jeffries 2-6 2-2 6, D.Williams 5-12 2-2 12, Cisse 1-3 0-0 2, Nolley 4-8 0-0 10, Quinones 5-7 1-3 13, Lomax 2-3 1-1 5, Ellis 2-6 0-0 4, Hardaway 1-5 0-2 2, Dandridge 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Baugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 6-10 58.

Halftime_Memphis 25-23. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 7-13 (Brown 3-3, Akec 2-2, Murphy 1-2, Castaneda 1-3, Chaplin 0-1, Durr 0-1, R.Williams 0-1), Memphis 4-15 (Nolley 2-4, Quinones 2-4, Jeffries 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Hardaway 0-3). Rebounds_South Florida 26 (Durr 10), Memphis 23 (Cisse 4). Assists_South Florida 7 (Murphy 3), Memphis 17 (Jeffries 4). Total Fouls_South Florida 12, Memphis 12. A_133 (18,119).

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier