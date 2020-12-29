Memphis 58, South Florida 57

SOUTH FLORIDA (5-4)
Durr 2-4 2-2 6, Collins 1-6 2-2 4, Murphy 9-18 1-2 20, R.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 4-5 0-0 11, Akec 2-4 0-0 6, Castaneda 3-10 0-0 7, Tchewa 1-2 0-0 2, Chaplin 0-1 1-2 1, Oduro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 6-8 57.
MEMPHIS (6-4)
Jeffries 2-6 2-2 6, D.Williams 5-12 2-2 12, Cisse 1-3 0-0 2, Nolley 4-8 0-0 10, Quinones 5-7 1-3 13, Lomax 2-3 1-1 5, Ellis 2-6 0-0 4, Hardaway 1-5 0-2 2, Dandridge 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Baugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 6-10 58.
Halftime_Memphis 25-23. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 7-13 (Brown 3-3, Akec 2-2, Murphy 1-2, Castaneda 1-3, Chaplin 0-1, Durr 0-1, R.Williams 0-1), Memphis 4-15 (Nolley 2-4, Quinones 2-4, Jeffries 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Hardaway 0-3). Rebounds_South Florida 26 (Durr 10), Memphis 23 (Cisse 4). Assists_South Florida 7 (Murphy 3), Memphis 17 (Jeffries 4). Total Fouls_South Florida 12, Memphis 12. A_133 (18,119).
