Memphis 94, MVSU 57

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:09 pm
MVSU (0-5)

R.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-11 0-2 9, Gordon 3-11 1-2 9, Hunter 6-14 0-0 15, Smith 7-15 2-4 19, Perry 2-8 0-1 5, Walden 0-1 0-0 0, Blackwood 0-0 0-0 0, Fanord 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 21-60 3-10 57.

MEMPHIS (3-2)

Jeffries 8-14 4-6 21, Cisse 7-10 0-4 14, Hardaway 3-7 1-2 8, Nolley 1-4 0-0 3, Quinones 5-9 3-5 14, Lomax 1-4 0-0 2, Ellis 6-12 4-4 18, Dandridge 5-10 0-1 10, Thomas 1-5 2-2 4, Glennon 0-2 0-0 0, Rand 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-77 14-24 94.

Halftime_Memphis 55-29. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 12-32 (Cunningham 3-6, Hunter 3-8, Smith 3-9, Gordon 2-6, Perry 1-3), Memphis 6-26 (Ellis 2-7, Jeffries 1-2, Hardaway 1-4, Nolley 1-4, Quinones 1-4, Glennon 0-1, Lomax 0-1, Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out_R.Williams. Rebounds_MVSU 24 (Cunningham 7), Memphis 53 (Cisse 13). Assists_MVSU 12 (Smith 4), Memphis 25 (Lomax 11). Total Fouls_MVSU 17, Memphis 14.

