Memphis looks for home win vs Tulsa

Tulsa (2-3, 0-1) vs. Memphis (5-3, 1-0)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its fifth straight win over Tulsa at FedExForum. The last victory for the Golden Hurricane at Memphis was a 74-72 win on Feb. 28, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tulsa’s Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson have combined to account for 46 percent of all Golden Hurricane scoring this season.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Memphis has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 59.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Golden Hurricane. Memphis has 56 assists on 90 field goals (62.2 percent) across its previous three games while Tulsa has assists on 50 of 85 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game. The Tigers have averaged 82.6 points per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

