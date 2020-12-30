On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Memphis plays Boston after overtime win

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Memphis Grizzlies (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Boston Celtics after the Grizzlies took down the Nets 116-111 in overtime.

Boston finished 48-24 overall with a 26-10 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Celtics shot 46.1% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Memphis went 20-26 in Western Conference action and 14-22 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies averaged 17 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 41 bench points last season.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Tacko Fall: out (eye), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).

Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De’Anthony Melton: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier