USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (24) 3-0 790 1 2. Baylor (6) 4-0 772 2 3. Iowa (2) 6-0 729 3 4. Michigan State 6-0 679 4 5. Kansas 6-1 618 5 6. Villanova (1) 5-1 606 6 7. West Virginia 6-1 562 10 8. Houston (1) 4-0 546 8 9. Creighton 4-1 537 7 10. West Virginia 2-0 434 16 11. Texas 5-1 422 12 12. Wisconsin 4-1 420 13 13. Illinois 4-2 388 9 14. Texas Tech 6-1 356 17 15. Florida State 3-0 334 21 16. Virginia 3-1 243 18 17. Rutgers 4-0 231 22 18. Missouri 5-0 221 NR 19. Ohio St. 5-0 215 20 20. San Diego State 5-0 209 NR 21. North Carolina 4-2 195 14 22. Louisville 4-0 168 24 23. Duke 2-2 120 11 24. Michigan 6-0 101 NR 25. Richmond 4-1 73 19

Dropped out: No. 15 Virginia Tech (4-1); No. 23 Arizona State (4-2); No. 25 Florida (3-1);

Others receiving votes: Clemson (5-0) 70; Oklahoma State (6-0) 62; Virginia Tech (4-1) 56; Saint Louis (4-0) 56; Oregon (4-1) 41; Xavier (7-0) 30; UCLA (5-1) 28; Arizona State (4-2) 24; Florida (3-1) 22; Indiana (4-2) 9; Connecticut (3-0) 8; Marquette (4-2) 7; Maryland (4-1) 6; Southern Methodist (4-0) 4; Arkansas (6-0) 4; Penn St. (3-2) 2; Louisiana State (3-1) 1; Abilene Christian (6-1) 1.

