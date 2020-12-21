USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (25) 4-0 745 1 2. Baylor (5) 5-0 725 2 3. Villanova 7-1 628 6 4. Kansas 7-1 612 5 5. Iowa 6-1 597 3 6. West Virginia 7-1 560 7 7. Houston 5-0 559 8 8. Tennessee 4-0 523 10 9. Wisconsin 6-1 471 12 10. Houston 7-1 459 11 11. Michigan State 6-1 436 4 12. Rutgers 6-0 423 17 13. Creighton 6-2 359 9 14. Missouri 5-0 323 18 15. Virginia 3-1 285 16 16. Texas Tech 6-2 284 14 17. North Carolina 5-2 226 21 18. Illinois 5-3 215 13 19. Michigan 6-0 203 24 20. Ohio State 6-1 198 19 21. Florida State 4-1 172 15 22. Xavier 8-0 145 31 23. Richmond 6-1 95 25 24. Oregon 6-1 87 30 25. Duke 3-2 86 23

Dropped Out: No. 20 San Diego State (5-1); No. 22 Louisville (4-1).

Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State. (5-1) 84; Virginia Tech (6-1) 42; Arkansas (7-0) 32; Clemson (5-1) 26; Indiana (5-2) 22; Saint Louis (6-1) 21; UCLA (5-2) 19; Louisville (4-1) 17; Colorado (5-1) 15; Saint Mary’s (8-1) 9; Florida (3-1) 9; Connecticut (3-1) 7; LSU (4-1) 6; Stanford (4-2) 5; SMU (5-0) 4; Oklahoma State (6-2) 4; Brigham Young (7-2) 4; Minnesota (7-1) 3; Central Florida (2-1) 3; Purdue (6-2) 1; Abilene Christian (7-1) 1.

