MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 2:40 pm
USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (25) 4-0 745 1
2. Baylor (5) 5-0 725 2
3. Villanova 7-1 628 6
4. Kansas 7-1 612 5
5. Iowa 6-1 597 3
6. West Virginia 7-1 560 7
7. Houston 5-0 559 8
8. Tennessee 4-0 523 10
9. Wisconsin 6-1 471 12
10. Houston 7-1 459 11
11. Michigan State 6-1 436 4
12. Rutgers 6-0 423 17
13. Creighton 6-2 359 9
14. Missouri 5-0 323 18
15. Virginia 3-1 285 16
16. Texas Tech 6-2 284 14
17. North Carolina 5-2 226 21
18. Illinois 5-3 215 13
19. Michigan 6-0 203 24
20. Ohio State 6-1 198 19
21. Florida State 4-1 172 15
22. Xavier 8-0 145 31
23. Richmond 6-1 95 25
24. Oregon 6-1 87 30
25. Duke 3-2 86 23

Dropped Out: No. 20 San Diego State (5-1); No. 22 Louisville (4-1).

Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State. (5-1) 84; Virginia Tech (6-1) 42; Arkansas (7-0) 32; Clemson (5-1) 26; Indiana (5-2) 22; Saint Louis (6-1) 21; UCLA (5-2) 19; Louisville (4-1) 17; Colorado (5-1) 15; Saint Mary’s (8-1) 9; Florida (3-1) 9; Connecticut (3-1) 7; LSU (4-1) 6; Stanford (4-2) 5; SMU (5-0) 4; Oklahoma State (6-2) 4; Brigham Young (7-2) 4; Minnesota (7-1) 3; Central Florida (2-1) 3; Purdue (6-2) 1; Abilene Christian (7-1) 1.

