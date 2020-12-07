On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020
USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (23) 3-0 788 2
2. Baylor (8) 3-0 774 1
3. Iowa (1) 3-0 717 6
4. Michigan State 5-0 679 12
5. Kansas 4-1 585 5
6. Villanova (1) 4-1 581 3
7. Creighton 3-0 561 11
8. Houston (1) 4-0 529 18
9. Illinois 3-1 525 10
10. West Virginia 4-1 471 15
11. Duke 2-1 458 8
12. Texas 4-1 407 22
13. Wisconsin 3-1 361 7
14. North Carolina 3-1 331 16
15. VirginiaTech 3-1 315 NR
16. Tennessee 0-0 311 14
17. Texas Tech 4-1 310 13
18. Virginia 3-1 268 4
19. Richmond 2-0 198 NR
20. Ohio St. 3-0 176 24
21. Florida State 1-0 167 18
22. Rutgers 3-0 161 23
23. Arizona State 3-1 121 17
24. Louisville 4-0 95 NR
25. Florida State 3-0 83 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Kentucky (1-3); No. 20 Oregon (1-1); No. 21 UCLA (3-1); No. 25 Alabama (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Michigan (4-0) 78; San Diego State (4-0) 50; Saint Louis (3-0) 44; UCLA (3-1) 38; Oregon (1-1) 34; Oklahoma State (4-0) 30; Indiana (3-1) 26; Marquette (3-1) 16; Missouri (3-0) 15; North Dakota (0-3) 14; Oklahoma (2-0) 13; LSU (3-1) 13; Arkansas (4-0) 11; North Carolina State (3-0) 10; Clemson (3-0) 10; Maryland (4-0) 6; Connecticut (3-0) 6; Xavier (6-0) 5; Memphis (3-2) 2; Drake (4-0) 2; Western Kentucky (3-2) 1; SMU (4-0) 1; Kentucky (1-3) 1; Alabama (3-1) 1; Abilene Christian (5-0) 1.

