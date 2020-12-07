USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (23) 3-0 788 2 2. Baylor (8) 3-0 774 1 3. Iowa (1) 3-0 717 6 4. Michigan State 5-0 679 12 5. Kansas 4-1 585 5 6. Villanova (1) 4-1 581 3 7. Creighton 3-0 561 11 8. Houston (1) 4-0 529 18 9. Illinois 3-1 525 10 10. West Virginia 4-1 471 15 11. Duke 2-1 458 8 12. Texas 4-1 407 22 13. Wisconsin 3-1 361 7 14. North Carolina 3-1 331 16 15. VirginiaTech 3-1 315 NR 16. Tennessee 0-0 311 14 17. Texas Tech 4-1 310 13 18. Virginia 3-1 268 4 19. Richmond 2-0 198 NR 20. Ohio St. 3-0 176 24 21. Florida State 1-0 167 18 22. Rutgers 3-0 161 23 23. Arizona State 3-1 121 17 24. Louisville 4-0 95 NR 25. Florida State 3-0 83 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Kentucky (1-3); No. 20 Oregon (1-1); No. 21 UCLA (3-1); No. 25 Alabama (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Michigan (4-0) 78; San Diego State (4-0) 50; Saint Louis (3-0) 44; UCLA (3-1) 38; Oregon (1-1) 34; Oklahoma State (4-0) 30; Indiana (3-1) 26; Marquette (3-1) 16; Missouri (3-0) 15; North Dakota (0-3) 14; Oklahoma (2-0) 13; LSU (3-1) 13; Arkansas (4-0) 11; North Carolina State (3-0) 10; Clemson (3-0) 10; Maryland (4-0) 6; Connecticut (3-0) 6; Xavier (6-0) 5; Memphis (3-2) 2; Drake (4-0) 2; Western Kentucky (3-2) 1; SMU (4-0) 1; Kentucky (1-3) 1; Alabama (3-1) 1; Abilene Christian (5-0) 1.

