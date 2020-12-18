On Air: For Your Benefit
Mets send RHP Ryan to Rangers to complete Todd Frazier deal

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 4:53 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are sending minor league right-hander Ryder Ryan to the Texas Rangers as the player to be named in a trade for infielder Todd Frazier on Aug. 31.

Ryan is a 25-year-old reliever who last pitched at Double-A Binghamton in 2019 because the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season. He was 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings with the Rumble Ponies.

Ryan was left unprotected for this month’s Rule 5 draft and was not selected. New York announced the completion of the deal Friday.

Frazier batted .224 with two home runs in 14 games after being acquired by the Mets. He became a free agent after the season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

