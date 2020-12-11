On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mets to agree with minor league contract with Blevins

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 7:32 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets have told Jerry Blevins they intend to agree to a minor league contract that would bring the left-hander back to New York.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 37-year-old would get a $1.25 million, one-year contract, the same potential deal he had in 2020 with San Francisco.

Blevins pitched for the Mets from 2015-18, going 14-4 with a 3.38 ERA and four saves in 218 relief appearances and one start. He spent 2019 with Atlanta for his 13th big league season, then agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants in January. He did not get put on the big league roster during the shortened season.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists