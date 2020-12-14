On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Miami 67, North Carolina 63

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 5:00 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH CAROLINA (5-2)

Poole 1-4 2-4 4, Bailey 6-10 2-4 14, Holesinska 2-8 1-4 5, Kelly 6-21 1-1 16, Watts 0-6 0-0 0, Tshitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Todd-Williams 2-6 1-2 5, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Ustby 7-10 3-7 17, Zelaya 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 10-22 63

MIAMI (4-1)

Harden 6-12 5-9 20, Roby 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 4-13 1-2 11, Mason 3-12 4-8 11, Huston 2-9 2-3 6, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Banks 2-5 0-2 4, Gony 2-5 0-0 6, Mbandu 1-4 4-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-66 16-28 67

North Carolina 11 12 22 18 63
Miami 13 20 18 16 67

3-Point Goals_North Carolina 3-19 (Bailey 0-2, Holesinska 0-4, Kelly 3-6, Watts 0-5, Young 0-1, Ustby 0-1), Miami 9-30 (Harden 3-8, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2, Marshall 2-8, Mason 1-3, Banks 0-1, Gony 2-5, Mbandu 1-3). Assists_North Carolina 11 (Ustby 3), Miami 12 (Banks 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Carolina 57 (Todd-Williams 5-8), Miami 46 (Harden 5-12). Total Fouls_North Carolina 20, Miami 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran Margaret Klessen becomes first VA patient nationwide to receive COVID-19 vaccine