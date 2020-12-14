Miami 67, North Carolina 63

NORTH CAROLINA (5-2)
Poole 1-4 2-4 4, Bailey 6-10 2-4 14, Holesinska 2-8 1-4 5, Kelly 6-21 1-1 16, Watts 0-6 0-0 0, Tshitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Todd-Williams 2-6 1-2 5, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Ustby 7-10 3-7 17, Zelaya 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 10-22 63
MIAMI (4-1)
Harden 6-12 5-9 20, Roby 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 4-13 1-2 11, Mason 3-12 4-8 11, Huston 2-9 2-3 6, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Banks 2-5 0-2 4, Gony 2-5 0-0 6, Mbandu 1-4 4-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-66 16-28 67
|North Carolina
|11
|12
|22
|18
|—
|63
|Miami
|13
|20
|18
|16
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_North Carolina 3-19 (Bailey 0-2, Holesinska 0-4, Kelly 3-6, Watts 0-5, Young 0-1, Ustby 0-1), Miami 9-30 (Harden 3-8, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2, Marshall 2-8, Mason 1-3, Banks 0-1, Gony 2-5, Mbandu 1-3). Assists_North Carolina 11 (Ustby 3), Miami 12 (Banks 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Carolina 57 (Todd-Williams 5-8), Miami 46 (Harden 5-12). Total Fouls_North Carolina 20, Miami 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
