Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Miami 73, FAU 61

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 11:01 pm
< a min read
      

FAU (1-1)

Gaye 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 9-16 0-0 23, Tylka 0-2 2-2 2, Vehka-Aho 1-8 0-2 3, Zaph 4-10 5-6 13, Galeron 1-7 0-0 3, Gaston 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 3-8 0-0 6, Rozentale 3-3 3-4 9, Beck 0-1 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 10-16 61

MIAMI (3-0)

Harden 1-7 5-9 7, Jackson 3-7 6-6 12, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-8 1-2 3, Marshall 6-15 4-4 21, Mason 4-8 6-10 14, Huston 0-0 0-0 0, Roby 0-1 2-4 2, Banks 4-7 1-1 9, Gony 0-2 2-2 2, Mbandu 1-1 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-56 28-40 73

FAU 20 9 23 9 61
Miami 20 19 20 14 73

3-Point Goals_FAU 7-26 (Gaye 0-1, Allen 5-9, Tylka 0-1, Vehka-Aho 1-7, Zaph 0-2, Galeron 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Beck 0-1), Miami 5-23 (Harden 0-2, Jackson 0-1, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-4, Marshall 5-12, Mason 0-1, Banks 0-2, Gony 0-1). Assists_FAU 9 (Zaph 3), Miami 11 (Harden 4). Fouled Out_FAU Rozentale. Rebounds_FAU 32 (Team 4-5), Miami 49 (Harden 5-7). Total Fouls_FAU 27, Miami 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service