Miami 73, FAU 61

FAU (1-1)
Gaye 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 9-16 0-0 23, Tylka 0-2 2-2 2, Vehka-Aho 1-8 0-2 3, Zaph 4-10 5-6 13, Galeron 1-7 0-0 3, Gaston 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 3-8 0-0 6, Rozentale 3-3 3-4 9, Beck 0-1 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 10-16 61
MIAMI (3-0)
Harden 1-7 5-9 7, Jackson 3-7 6-6 12, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-8 1-2 3, Marshall 6-15 4-4 21, Mason 4-8 6-10 14, Huston 0-0 0-0 0, Roby 0-1 2-4 2, Banks 4-7 1-1 9, Gony 0-2 2-2 2, Mbandu 1-1 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-56 28-40 73
|FAU
|20
|9
|23
|9
|—
|61
|Miami
|20
|19
|20
|14
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_FAU 7-26 (Gaye 0-1, Allen 5-9, Tylka 0-1, Vehka-Aho 1-7, Zaph 0-2, Galeron 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Beck 0-1), Miami 5-23 (Harden 0-2, Jackson 0-1, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-4, Marshall 5-12, Mason 0-1, Banks 0-2, Gony 0-1). Assists_FAU 9 (Zaph 3), Miami 11 (Harden 4). Fouled Out_FAU Rozentale. Rebounds_FAU 32 (Team 4-5), Miami 49 (Harden 5-7). Total Fouls_FAU 27, Miami 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments