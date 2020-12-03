On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Miami hosts Stetson

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Stetson (0-1) vs. Miami (1-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes up against Stetson in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami held its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 70 points per game last year. The Hurricanes offense put up 75.8 points per matchup on their way to an 8-2 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Stetson went 4-9 against non-conference schools last season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year