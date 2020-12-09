Miami (Ohio) 67, W. Illinois 57

W. ILLINOIS (0-3)
Carius 6-12 0-1 15, Johnson 2-7 0-0 5, Pearson 6-11 0-2 12, Sandage 1-8 0-0 3, Watson 4-14 1-5 10, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Hinton 4-7 0-0 9, Brookens 1-3 0-0 2, Burrell 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 24-68 2-10 57.
MIAMI (OHIO) (2-1)
Ayah 2-6 0-0 4, Beck 4-9 1-2 9, Brown 6-10 5-6 19, Grant 1-10 1-2 3, Lairy 3-4 4-4 12, Coleman-Lands 3-6 5-7 12, White 2-6 0-0 5, Etzler 0-2 0-0 0, Brewer 1-3 0-0 3, McNamara 0-3 0-0 0, Jovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 16-21 67.
Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 28-21. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 7-25 (Carius 3-5, Hinton 1-2, Watson 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Sandage 1-6, Burrell 0-1, Jones 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Brookens 0-2), Miami (Ohio) 7-27 (Lairy 2-3, Brown 2-5, Coleman-Lands 1-2, Brewer 1-3, White 1-4, Ayah 0-1, Beck 0-1, Etzler 0-2, Grant 0-6). Rebounds_W. Illinois 41 (Pearson 10), Miami (Ohio) 40 (Brown 16). Assists_W. Illinois 11 (Watson 4), Miami (Ohio) 10 (Grant, Coleman-Lands 4). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 20, Miami (Ohio) 17.
