On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Miami (Ohio) 79, Mount St. Joseph 64

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 7:48 pm
< a min read
      

MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (0-2)

Young 9-15 0-0 23, Clos 5-8 1-2 11, Luers 4-8 2-2 13, Paddock 5-8 0-0 11, Thomas 2-9 2-2 6, Cluxton 0-0 0-1 0, Swolsky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 5-7 64.

MIAMI (OHIO) (3-1)

Ayah 0-1 1-2 1, Beck 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 1-4 3-4 6, Grant 5-9 0-0 11, Lairy 8-13 2-2 21, Coleman-Lands 6-12 4-4 19, Etzler 1-3 0-0 3, White 2-7 0-0 6, McNamara 1-1 1-2 3, Brewer 1-3 0-0 3, Jovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 11-14 79.

Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Joseph 9-20 (Young 5-8, Luers 3-6, Paddock 1-2, Thomas 0-4), Miami (Ohio) 12-30 (Lairy 3-6, Coleman-Lands 3-7, White 2-6, Etzler 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Brown 1-3, Grant 1-3). Fouled Out_Clos. Rebounds_Mount St. Joseph 22 (Thomas 9), Miami (Ohio) 30 (Beck 10). Assists_Mount St. Joseph 16 (Young 6), Miami (Ohio) 13 (Grant 4). Total Fouls_Mount St. Joseph 13, Miami (Ohio) 14.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists