Miami (Ohio) 79, Mount St. Joseph 64

MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (0-2)
Young 9-15 0-0 23, Clos 5-8 1-2 11, Luers 4-8 2-2 13, Paddock 5-8 0-0 11, Thomas 2-9 2-2 6, Cluxton 0-0 0-1 0, Swolsky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 5-7 64.
MIAMI (OHIO) (3-1)
Ayah 0-1 1-2 1, Beck 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 1-4 3-4 6, Grant 5-9 0-0 11, Lairy 8-13 2-2 21, Coleman-Lands 6-12 4-4 19, Etzler 1-3 0-0 3, White 2-7 0-0 6, McNamara 1-1 1-2 3, Brewer 1-3 0-0 3, Jovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 11-14 79.
Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Joseph 9-20 (Young 5-8, Luers 3-6, Paddock 1-2, Thomas 0-4), Miami (Ohio) 12-30 (Lairy 3-6, Coleman-Lands 3-7, White 2-6, Etzler 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Brown 1-3, Grant 1-3). Fouled Out_Clos. Rebounds_Mount St. Joseph 22 (Thomas 9), Miami (Ohio) 30 (Beck 10). Assists_Mount St. Joseph 16 (Young 6), Miami (Ohio) 13 (Grant 4). Total Fouls_Mount St. Joseph 13, Miami (Ohio) 14.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments