Miami plays Milwaukee in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 3:05 am
Milwaukee Bucks (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit Goran Dragic and the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Miami finished 44-29 overall and 29-7 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Heat gave up 109.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

Milwaukee went 56-17 overall and 37-7 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Bucks averaged 25.9 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: day to day (right knee).

Bucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

