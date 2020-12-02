Michigan 84, Ball St. 65

BALL ST. (0-2)
Huggins 0-0 1-4 1, Acree 0-1 0-0 0, Bumbalough 4-9 2-3 13, El-Amin 5-17 0-0 10, Walton 9-15 2-3 20, Gunn 2-4 0-0 6, Windham 2-8 0-0 6, Hazen 1-4 5-6 7, Hendriks 1-1 0-0 2, Suokas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 10-16 65.
MICHIGAN (3-0)
Davis 3-3 0-0 6, Livers 8-11 4-4 21, Brooks 3-7 0-0 7, Smith 5-8 0-0 10, Wagner 4-6 5-5 14, Dickinson 5-9 2-5 12, Brown 4-7 0-0 9, Williams 0-2 0-1 0, Jackson 0-3 3-4 3, Johns 0-2 0-0 0, Faulds 1-1 0-0 2, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 14-19 84.
Halftime_Michigan 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 7-20 (Bumbalough 3-5, Gunn 2-4, Windham 2-4, Acree 0-1, Hazen 0-1, El-Amin 0-5), Michigan 4-15 (Wagner 1-1, Brown 1-2, Livers 1-2, Brooks 1-5, Dickinson 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Johns 0-1, Smith 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Ball St. 26 (Walton 7), Michigan 40 (Dickinson 11). Assists_Ball St. 7 (El-Amin 4), Michigan 12 (Brooks, Smith 3). Total Fouls_Ball St. 18, Michigan 18.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments