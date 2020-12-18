Michigan St. 79, Cent. Michigan 70

CENT. MICHIGAN (3-2)

Bussell 5-16 0-0 14, Smith 4-5 3-4 11, Davis 3-16 2-2 11, Kelly 9-18 2-4 26, Watters 1-1 0-0 3, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Weekes 2-5 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 7-10 70

MICHIGAN ST. (5-0)

Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Ayrault 3-4 2-2 8, Clouden 7-11 6-7 21, Ozment 2-7 2-2 6, Winston 5-13 7-7 19, Parks 5-8 1-3 11, Crooms 2-4 3-4 7, Joiner 0-2 0-0 0, Bostic 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 21-25 79

Cent. Michigan 22 17 23 8 — 70 Michigan St. 20 20 20 19 — 79

3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 15-38 (Bussell 4-13, Davis 3-10, Kelly 6-12, Watters 1-1, Weekes 1-2), Michigan St. 4-12 (Clouden 1-1, Ozment 0-2, Winston 2-5, Crooms 0-1, Joiner 0-1, Bostic 1-2). Assists_Cent. Michigan 15 (Davis 5), Michigan St. 24 (Clouden 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 34 (Smith 3-7), Michigan St. 36 (Ozment 2-6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 21, Michigan St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

