On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Michigan St. 79, Cent. Michigan 70

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 7:42 pm
< a min read
      

CENT. MICHIGAN (3-2)

Bussell 5-16 0-0 14, Smith 4-5 3-4 11, Davis 3-16 2-2 11, Kelly 9-18 2-4 26, Watters 1-1 0-0 3, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Weekes 2-5 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 7-10 70

MICHIGAN ST. (5-0)

Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Ayrault 3-4 2-2 8, Clouden 7-11 6-7 21, Ozment 2-7 2-2 6, Winston 5-13 7-7 19, Parks 5-8 1-3 11, Crooms 2-4 3-4 7, Joiner 0-2 0-0 0, Bostic 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 21-25 79

Cent. Michigan 22 17 23 8 70
Michigan St. 20 20 20 19 79

3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 15-38 (Bussell 4-13, Davis 3-10, Kelly 6-12, Watters 1-1, Weekes 1-2), Michigan St. 4-12 (Clouden 1-1, Ozment 0-2, Winston 2-5, Crooms 0-1, Joiner 0-1, Bostic 1-2). Assists_Cent. Michigan 15 (Davis 5), Michigan St. 24 (Clouden 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 34 (Smith 3-7), Michigan St. 36 (Ozment 2-6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 21, Michigan St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado and California National Guard win sniper championships