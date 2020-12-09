On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Michigan St. 81, Minnesota 68

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 11:53 pm
MICHIGAN ST. (3-0)

Cook 0-3 0-0 0, Parks 2-8 0-0 4, Clouden 10-16 4-5 25, Joiner 2-6 2-2 7, Ozment 4-8 0-1 10, Rewers 1-3 0-0 2, Ayrault 4-10 2-2 10, Crooms 1-4 1-2 3, Jacqmain 0-0 0-0 0, Winston 8-12 0-0 20, Bostic 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-74 9-12 81

MINNESOTA (1-2)

Sissoko 5-12 0-0 10, Sconiers 3-5 3-6 9, Hubbard 6-11 1-1 17, Powell 3-5 8-8 16, Scalia 3-11 2-2 9, Cumming 0-1 0-0 0, Hedman 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Strande 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-54 15-19 68

Michigan St. 20 28 20 13 81
Minnesota 11 27 19 11 68

3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 8-24 (Cook 0-1, Clouden 1-4, Joiner 1-5, Ozment 2-3, Ayrault 0-3, Winston 4-7, Bostic 0-1), Minnesota 7-19 (Sissoko 0-1, Hubbard 4-7, Powell 2-4, Scalia 1-5, Smith 0-1, Strande 0-1). Assists_Michigan St. 17 (Ozment 4), Minnesota 12 (Powell 6). Fouled Out_Minnesota Powell. Rebounds_Michigan St. 40 (Parks 6-8), Minnesota 36 (Sconiers 5-8). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 19, Minnesota 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

