On Air: Music and the Spoken Word
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Middle Tenn. goes up against Chattanooga

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Chattanooga (3-0) vs. Middle Tennessee (1-2)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Middle Tennessee both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won at home in their last game. Middle Tennessee earned a 78-61 win over Murray State on Wednesday, while Chattanooga won 79-72 over Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Middle Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Donovan Sims, Jordan Davis, DeAndre Dishman, Dontrell Shuler and Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss have combined to account for 71 percent of all Blue Raiders scoring this season.DOMINANT DAVID: David Jean-Baptiste has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga has committed a turnover on just 15.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all SoCon teams. The Mocs have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit