Miguel hits game-winning 3; Kansas State beats Omaha 60-58

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 10:45 pm
1 min read
      

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Selton Miguel made a game-winning 3-pointer with 9.6 seconds left as Kansas State held off Omaha for a 60-58 victory on Tuesday night.

Sam’i Roe missed a 3-pointer for Omaha (2-8) to end it.

Miguel finished with 11 points with three 3s on 3-of-14 shooting from the field. Mike McGuirl had 13 points and six assists to lead Kansas State (5-5), which has won four of its last five.

David Bradford and DaJuan Gordon combined for 13 points, and each had 10 of the Wildcats’ 39 rebounds. Gordon also had five assists.

Ayo Akinwole scored 19 points and Roe added 12, and the pair made three 3-pointers apiece for Omaha. Akinwole’s two free throws gave the Mavericks a 58-57 lead with 17 seconds remaining.

Gordon’s dunk stretched the Wildcats’ lead to 45-37, their largest of the game. The Mavericks answered with a 12-3 surge for their first lead of the half, 49-48 with 8 minutes to play.

Roe made consecutive 3-pointers to give Omaha a 29-18 lead with 5 minutes left in the first half. The Wildcats closed on a 14-1 run, capped by McGuirl’s dunk, and led 32-30 at the break.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

