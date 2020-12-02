On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Milan coach Pioli recovers from virus, returns to sidelines

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 8:35 am
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has recovered from the coronavirus and will be back on the sidelines for Thursday’s Europa League match against Celtic, the club said Wednesday.

Milan said the latest COVID-19 tests on Pioli and assistant coach Giacomo Murelli were negative.

Pioli, who has been self-isolating at home since testing positive on Nov. 14, will also take charge of Wednesday’s training session.

Without Pioli, Milan won two league matches and drew a Europa League game against Lille. The Rossoneri are in first place in Serie A and second in their Europa League group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

