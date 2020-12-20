On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Milan forward Leão scores fastest goal in Serie A history

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 2:07 pm
SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — AC Milan forward Rafael Leão scored the fastest goal in Serie A history on Sunday, netting after just six seconds to set his side on the way to a 2-1 win at Sassuolo.

Statistics supplier Opta said the Portuguese youngster’s goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenza’s Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.

“Yes we prepared for it in training,” the 21-year-old Leão said. “We scored and I’m happy for the team.

“We are Milan, for us this match was very important, because we had dropped points in recent matches.”

Milan later tweeted that Leão’s goal came after precisely 6.2 seconds.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu surged forward from kickoff and threaded the ball through to Leão, who fired it into the back of the net.

Serie A leader Milan remains one point ahead of second-place Inter Milan, which also won 2-1 — against Spezia.

___

