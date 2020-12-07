Trending:
Milano active for Bills vs. 49ers after coming off IR

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 7:06 pm
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano is active for the Bills against the San Francisco 49ers after being removed from injured reserve.

Milano missed the past three games with a partially torn pectoral muscle before getting activated Monday in time to play against San Francisco.

The 49ers promoted cornerback Tim Harris Jr. from the practice squad and made him active for the game with Emmanuel Moseley out with a hamstring injury. Moseley was listed as questionable.

Cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle), receiver Trent Taylor and running back Austin Walter are also inactive for the Niners.

Trent Murphy is a healthy scratch for the Bills for a second straight week after being passed on the depth chart by rookie A.J. Epenesa.

Quarterback Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Yeldon and tight end Tyler Kroft are the other inactive players for Buffalo.

