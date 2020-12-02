Trending:
Millner-Criss lifts Middle Tennessee past Murray St. 78-61

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 10:07 pm
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss registered 19 points as Middle Tennessee beat Murray State 78-61 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Sims had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (1-2). Dontrell Shuler added 12 points. Jordan Davis had 10 points.

Chico Carter Jr. had 13 points for the Racers (1-1). Tevin Brown added 13 points. Demond Robinson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

