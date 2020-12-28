On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mills leads Binghamton over UMBC 75-69

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 3:24 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Brenton Mills scored 22 points and Bryce Beamer had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Binghamton topped Maryland-Baltimore County 75-69 on Monday.

Dan Petcash had 14 points and six rebounds for Binghamton (1-6, 1-3 America East Conference). Tyler Bertram added 11 points.

R.J. Eytle-Rock had 19 points for the Retrievers (7-2, 3-1), whose seven-game win streak came to an end. Keondre Kennedy added 15 points and L.J. Owens had 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

