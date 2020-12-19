On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Milwaukee 68, Green Bay 65

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 4:22 pm
MILWAUKEE (2-1)

Allen 3-4 0-0 6, Gholston 2-5 0-0 4, Lucas 8-14 4-6 21, Thomas 2-7 3-4 7, Brown 1-5 1-2 4, Wilbourn 5-8 3-3 13, Newby 1-2 3-3 6, Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, Simms 0-0 0-0 0, Hancock 1-2 0-0 3, K.Taylor 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 14-18 68.

GREEN BAY (0-5)

P.Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 7-11 0-0 18, Jefferson 9-19 2-3 21, Kellogg 1-3 4-5 6, Pipes 3-7 1-1 8, Stieber 1-5 0-0 3, Thompson 3-7 0-0 6, Claflin 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 0-7 1-2 1. Totals 25-64 8-11 65.

Halftime_Milwaukee 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 4-17 (Hancock 1-2, Lucas 1-2, Newby 1-2, Brown 1-5, K.Taylor 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Wilbourn 0-2), Green Bay 7-26 (Davis 4-5, Pipes 1-3, Stieber 1-3, Jefferson 1-8, Moore 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Claflin 0-3). Fouled Out_Pipes. Rebounds_Milwaukee 26 (Lucas 7), Green Bay 36 (Kellogg 6). Assists_Milwaukee 11 (Lucas 6), Green Bay 14 (Jefferson 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 16, Green Bay 17.

