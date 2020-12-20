On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Milwaukee 74, Green Bay 62

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 4:15 pm
MILWAUKEE (3-1)

Allen 4-7 3-4 11, Gholston 8-15 1-2 18, Lucas 2-7 6-8 11, Thomas 6-10 2-2 15, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 1-4 1-2 3, Wilbourn 1-3 0-0 2, Newby 1-4 5-5 7, K.Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Simms 2-3 0-0 4, Hancock 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 18-23 74.

GREEN BAY (0-6)

P.Taylor 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 7-13 4-4 21, Jefferson 4-10 2-2 12, Kellogg 2-3 3-6 7, Pipes 4-12 2-2 13, Stieber 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 1-4 0-3 2, Claflin 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 11-17 62.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 4-15 (Hancock 1-1, Lucas 1-2, Gholston 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Brown 0-1, Newby 0-1, Simms 0-1, K.Taylor 0-1, Coleman 0-2), Green Bay 9-24 (Davis 3-4, Pipes 3-8, Jefferson 2-6, Stieber 1-3, Claflin 0-1, Moore 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Fouled Out_Claflin. Rebounds_Milwaukee 38 (Gholston 10), Green Bay 26 (Thompson 5). Assists_Milwaukee 13 (Lucas 5), Green Bay 13 (Stieber 4). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 14, Green Bay 18.

