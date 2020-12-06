On Air: Federal News Network program
Minnesota 27, Jacksonville 24, OT

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 4:47 pm
< a min read
      
Jacksonville 9 0 7 8 0 24
Minnesota 0 6 13 5 3 27

First Quarter

Jac_Shenault 28 pass from Glennon (kick failed), 12:33.

Jac_FG McLaughlin 22, 6:04.

Second Quarter

Min_Thielen 3 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 2:50.

Third Quarter

Jac_Schobert 43 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 14:50.

Min_Ham 12 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:08.

Min_Jefferson 20 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 3:27.

Fourth Quarter

Min_safety, 14:11.

Min_FG Bailey 48, 3:50.

Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (C.Johnson pass from Glennon), 1:08.

First Overtime

Min_FG Bailey 23, 1:49.

A_0.

___

Jac Min
First downs 20 30
Total Net Yards 390 420
Rushes-yards 25-124 38-145
Passing 266 275
Punt Returns 3-13 3-21
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-63
Interceptions Ret. 1-43 2-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-42-2 28-43-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 4-30
Punts 5-51.6 7-47.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-83 6-41
Time of Possession 30:38 37:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 18-78, Shenault 2-30, Glennon 3-9, Ogunbowale 2-7. Minnesota, Cook 32-120, Cousins 3-12, Abdullah 2-11, Jefferson 1-2.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Glennon 28-42-2-280. Minnesota, Cousins 28-43-1-305.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Eifert 6-45, J.Robinson 6-30, Johnson 4-66, O’Shaughnessy 4-41, Shenault 3-38, Chark 2-41, Conley 2-12, Cole 1-7. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-121, Thielen 8-75, Cook 6-59, Beebe 2-10, Abdullah 1-18, Ham 1-12, Conklin 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, McLaughlin 62. Minnesota, Bailey 51.

