Minnesota 27, Jacksonville 24, OT

|Jacksonville
|9
|0
|7
|8
|0
|—
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|6
|13
|5
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
Jac_Shenault 28 pass from Glennon (kick failed), 12:33.
Jac_FG McLaughlin 22, 6:04.
Second Quarter
Min_Thielen 3 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 2:50.
Third Quarter
Jac_Schobert 43 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 14:50.
Min_Ham 12 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:08.
Min_Jefferson 20 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 3:27.
Fourth Quarter
Min_safety, 14:11.
Min_FG Bailey 48, 3:50.
Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (C.Johnson pass from Glennon), 1:08.
First Overtime
Min_FG Bailey 23, 1:49.
|
|Jac
|Min
|First downs
|20
|30
|Total Net Yards
|390
|420
|Rushes-yards
|25-124
|38-145
|Passing
|266
|275
|Punt Returns
|3-13
|3-21
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-63
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-43
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-42-2
|28-43-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|4-30
|Punts
|5-51.6
|7-47.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-83
|6-41
|Time of Possession
|30:38
|37:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 18-78, Shenault 2-30, Glennon 3-9, Ogunbowale 2-7. Minnesota, Cook 32-120, Cousins 3-12, Abdullah 2-11, Jefferson 1-2.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Glennon 28-42-2-280. Minnesota, Cousins 28-43-1-305.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Eifert 6-45, J.Robinson 6-30, Johnson 4-66, O’Shaughnessy 4-41, Shenault 3-38, Chark 2-41, Conley 2-12, Cole 1-7. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-121, Thielen 8-75, Cook 6-59, Beebe 2-10, Abdullah 1-18, Ham 1-12, Conklin 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, McLaughlin 62. Minnesota, Bailey 51.
