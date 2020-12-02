On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Minnesota 72, E. Illinois 68

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 5:43 pm
< a min read
      

E. ILLINOIS (1-1)

Litwiller 2-7 3-4 8, Wahl 8-13 0-0 16, Arthofer 1-5 0-0 3, Pace 5-13 2-4 15, Washington 9-17 3-4 22, McRae 1-1 0-0 2, Hughes 1-3 0-0 2, Mishler 0-2 0-0 0, Schumann 0-0 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 8-12 68

MINNESOTA (1-0)

Hedman 0-1 0-0 0, Sissoko 9-16 5-8 24, Sconiers 5-8 4-5 14, Hubbard 1-3 4-4 6, Powell 6-22 7-10 21, Cumming 2-2 0-0 5, Ross 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 20-27 72

E. Illinois 17 16 13 22 68
Minnesota 14 17 22 19 72

3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 6-21 (Litwiller 1-5, Wahl 0-1, Arthofer 1-2, Pace 3-8, Washington 1-3, Hughes 0-1, Mishler 0-1), Minnesota 4-14 (Sissoko 1-2, Hubbard 0-2, Powell 2-9, Cumming 1-1). Assists_E. Illinois 21 (Arthofer 10), Minnesota 12 (Powell 8). Fouled Out_Minnesota Sissoko. Rebounds_E. Illinois 28 (Team 4-7), Minnesota 42 (Sissoko 6-8). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 22, Minnesota 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

