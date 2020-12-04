Trending:
Minnesota 76, North Dakota 67

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 11:12 pm
NORTH DAKOTA (0-2)

Rebraca 10-19 1-2 23, Sueker 3-10 2-2 9, Ihenacho 5-11 0-0 10, Nero 5-10 3-3 16, Sims 1-2 0-0 3, Danielson 0-3 0-0 0, Igbanugo 1-3 1-2 4, Shockey 0-1 2-2 2, Urbonavicius 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 9-11 67.

MINNESOTA (3-0)

Johnson 5-8 4-7 15, Robbins 4-11 1-2 9, Carr 8-17 0-0 17, Gach 8-12 3-4 21, Kalscheur 1-6 5-5 8, Curry 1-2 2-4 4, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Omersa 0-0 0-0 0, Mashburn 0-2 0-0 0, Ihnen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 15-22 76.

Halftime_Minnesota 36-35. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 8-19 (Nero 3-4, Rebraca 2-3, Igbanugo 1-2, Sims 1-2, Sueker 1-4, Shockey 0-1, Urbonavicius 0-1, Danielson 0-2), Minnesota 5-16 (Gach 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Carr 1-3, Kalscheur 1-5, Curry 0-1, Mashburn 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_North Dakota 27 (Rebraca, Sueker 6), Minnesota 29 (Gach 9). Assists_North Dakota 13 (Danielson 4), Minnesota 18 (Carr 9). Total Fouls_North Dakota 18, Minnesota 15.

