Minnesota 85, Boston College 80, OT

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:29 pm
BOSTON COLLEGE (1-4)

Felder 4-7 0-0 9, S.Mitchell 2-6 1-1 5, Ashton-Langford 3-11 0-0 6, Heath 5-14 2-2 16, Tabbs 8-17 4-5 24, Karnik 3-5 0-1 7, Kelly 4-7 0-0 10, Langford 1-4 1-1 3, Vander Baan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 8-10 80.

MINNESOTA (5-0)

Johnson 1-4 3-5 5, Robbins 5-10 4-8 14, Carr 7-20 7-8 22, Gach 5-11 4-4 16, Kalscheur 2-5 0-0 4, Ihnen 2-3 0-2 6, T.Williams 2-3 1-2 6, Mashburn 4-7 2-2 10, Curry 0-1 2-2 2, Omersa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 23-33 85.

Halftime_Boston College 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 12-35 (Heath 4-10, Tabbs 4-11, Kelly 2-4, Karnik 1-2, Felder 1-4, Ashton-Langford 0-2, S.Mitchell 0-2), Minnesota 6-25 (Ihnen 2-3, Gach 2-5, T.Williams 1-2, Carr 1-6, Robbins 0-1, Mashburn 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Kalscheur 0-3). Fouled Out_Felder, S.Mitchell. Rebounds_Boston College 37 (Felder 11), Minnesota 38 (Gach 9). Assists_Boston College 16 (Ashton-Langford 6), Minnesota 17 (Carr 6). Total Fouls_Boston College 24, Minnesota 16.

