On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Minnesota 90, Saint Louis 82

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT LOUIS (6-1)

French 6-11 0-2 12, Collins 2-4 0-0 4, Goodwin 7-17 6-8 21, Jimerson 3-7 2-2 8, Perkins 4-12 3-4 11, Thatch 5-11 1-1 11, Jacobs 2-3 0-0 5, Linssen 3-7 0-0 6, Hargrove 2-5 0-0 4, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-77 12-17 82.

MINNESOTA (7-1)

Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Robbins 2-4 6-6 10, Carr 8-15 14-19 32, Gach 3-6 3-3 11, Kalscheur 2-8 5-5 11, Ihnen 2-3 5-6 10, Curry 4-6 0-0 9, Mashburn 2-4 0-0 6, Williams 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-48 34-41 90.

Halftime_Minnesota 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 2-15 (Jacobs 1-2, Goodwin 1-5, Collins 0-1, Thatch 0-1, Hargrove 0-2, Jimerson 0-2, Perkins 0-2), Minnesota 10-25 (Mashburn 2-2, Gach 2-4, Kalscheur 2-6, Carr 2-7, Curry 1-1, Ihnen 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_French, Collins, Perkins. Rebounds_Saint Louis 34 (Goodwin 10), Minnesota 32 (Ihnen 10). Assists_Saint Louis 18 (Collins, Goodwin 7), Minnesota 16 (Carr 7). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 31, Minnesota 20.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine