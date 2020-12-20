Minnesota 90, Saint Louis 82

SAINT LOUIS (6-1)

French 6-11 0-2 12, Collins 2-4 0-0 4, Goodwin 7-17 6-8 21, Jimerson 3-7 2-2 8, Perkins 4-12 3-4 11, Thatch 5-11 1-1 11, Jacobs 2-3 0-0 5, Linssen 3-7 0-0 6, Hargrove 2-5 0-0 4, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-77 12-17 82.

MINNESOTA (7-1)

Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Robbins 2-4 6-6 10, Carr 8-15 14-19 32, Gach 3-6 3-3 11, Kalscheur 2-8 5-5 11, Ihnen 2-3 5-6 10, Curry 4-6 0-0 9, Mashburn 2-4 0-0 6, Williams 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-48 34-41 90.

Halftime_Minnesota 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 2-15 (Jacobs 1-2, Goodwin 1-5, Collins 0-1, Thatch 0-1, Hargrove 0-2, Jimerson 0-2, Perkins 0-2), Minnesota 10-25 (Mashburn 2-2, Gach 2-4, Kalscheur 2-6, Carr 2-7, Curry 1-1, Ihnen 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_French, Collins, Perkins. Rebounds_Saint Louis 34 (Goodwin 10), Minnesota 32 (Ihnen 10). Assists_Saint Louis 18 (Collins, Goodwin 7), Minnesota 16 (Carr 7). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 31, Minnesota 20.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.