Mississippi 104, Alcorn St. 48

ALCORN ST. (0-3)
Mitchell 2-5 1-2 5, Clark 2-11 4-6 8, McCalphia 0-2 0-0 0, Obillo 3-8 1-2 8, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Bernard 0-1 0-0 0, Broughton 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 3-9 1-2 8, Kirkland 5-7 3-3 13, Wheeler 0-5 2-2 2, Leatherwood 0-1 1-2 1, Watkins 1-1 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-52 14-21 48
MISSISSIPPI (3-0)
Austin 6-11 0-1 12, Scott 6-9 1-5 13, Johnson 5-9 1-2 11, Reid 3-3 4-6 12, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Kitchens 1-1 0-0 2, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Dumitrescu 2-3 1-1 5, Nesbitt 2-2 2-4 6, Bracey 4-5 2-2 12, Collins 5-10 2-2 15, Douglas 2-3 0-0 6, McGee 3-5 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-65 15-25 104
|Alcorn St.
|10
|15
|6
|17
|—
|48
|Mississippi
|27
|25
|28
|24
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 2-14 (Mitchell 0-1, Clark 0-3, Obillo 1-3, Wright 0-1, Hall 1-5, Leatherwood 0-1), Mississippi 9-16 (Johnson 0-1, Reid 2-2, Smith 0-2, Bracey 2-3, Collins 3-5, Douglas 2-2, McGee 0-1). Assists_Alcorn St. 9 (Leatherwood 3), Mississippi 26 (Nesbitt 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 26 (Mitchell 3-4), Mississippi 44 (Scott 4-7). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 21, Mississippi 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_850.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments