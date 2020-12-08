Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mississippi 104, Alcorn St. 48

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:38 pm
< a min read
      

ALCORN ST. (0-3)

Mitchell 2-5 1-2 5, Clark 2-11 4-6 8, McCalphia 0-2 0-0 0, Obillo 3-8 1-2 8, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Bernard 0-1 0-0 0, Broughton 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 3-9 1-2 8, Kirkland 5-7 3-3 13, Wheeler 0-5 2-2 2, Leatherwood 0-1 1-2 1, Watkins 1-1 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-52 14-21 48

MISSISSIPPI (3-0)

Austin 6-11 0-1 12, Scott 6-9 1-5 13, Johnson 5-9 1-2 11, Reid 3-3 4-6 12, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Kitchens 1-1 0-0 2, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Dumitrescu 2-3 1-1 5, Nesbitt 2-2 2-4 6, Bracey 4-5 2-2 12, Collins 5-10 2-2 15, Douglas 2-3 0-0 6, McGee 3-5 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-65 15-25 104

Alcorn St. 10 15 6 17 48
Mississippi 27 25 28 24 104

3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 2-14 (Mitchell 0-1, Clark 0-3, Obillo 1-3, Wright 0-1, Hall 1-5, Leatherwood 0-1), Mississippi 9-16 (Johnson 0-1, Reid 2-2, Smith 0-2, Bracey 2-3, Collins 3-5, Douglas 2-2, McGee 0-1). Assists_Alcorn St. 9 (Leatherwood 3), Mississippi 26 (Nesbitt 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 26 (Mitchell 3-4), Mississippi 44 (Scott 4-7). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 21, Mississippi 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_850.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers