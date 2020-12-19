Mississippi 64, George Mason 34

MISSISSIPPI (6-0)

Austin 10-17 3-3 24, Scott 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 3-12 0-0 6, Reid 0-1 1-2 1, Smith 3-4 0-0 6, Kitchens 0-2 0-0 0, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 2-4 0-0 4, Bracey 2-3 3-3 8, Collins 1-3 0-0 3, Douglas 1-2 0-0 3, McGee 1-3 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 8-11 64

GEORGE MASON (2-4)

Jefferson 0-7 0-0 0, Doster 0-1 1-2 1, Korpinen 3-12 0-0 7, Manojlovic 0-0 0-0 0, Wakefield 4-12 0-0 11, Stam 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-5 1-1 3, Balzer 1-6 0-0 3, Kaktaite 1-2 1-2 4, Jameson 1-7 2-2 5, Laumbach 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-53 5-7 34

Mississippi 9 17 21 17 — 64 George Mason 5 6 3 20 — 34

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 4-8 (Austin 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Bracey 1-1, Collins 1-2, Douglas 1-2), George Mason 7-29 (Jefferson 0-5, Korpinen 1-4, Wakefield 3-5, Wilson 0-1, Balzer 1-6, Kaktaite 1-2, Jameson 1-5, Laumbach 0-1). Assists_Mississippi 10 (Reid 3), George Mason 8 (Korpinen 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 43 (Austin 2-7), George Mason 33 (Team 2-3). Total Fouls_Mississippi 13, George Mason 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_196.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.