Mississippi 70, Kansas 53

KANSAS (2-1)
Chatzileonti 2-10 5-6 9, Stephens 1-3 1-2 3, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0, Kersgieter 7-15 4-4 20, Thomas 5-12 2-3 14, Helgren 0-1 0-0 0, Brosseau 1-3 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-7 0-0 4, Jessen 0-0 0-0 0, Vuksic 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-56 12-15 53
MISSISSIPPI (2-0)
Austin 6-12 6-6 18, Scott 2-3 2-3 6, Johnson 8-23 2-3 21, Reid 2-3 1-2 6, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Kitchens 0-1 0-0 0, Dumitrescu 0-0 0-2 0, Nesbitt 1-7 2-2 4, Bracey 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 2-9 0-0 5, Douglas 2-2 0-0 5, McGee 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-66 13-18 70
|Kansas
|10
|12
|23
|8
|—
|53
|Mississippi
|14
|19
|16
|21
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Kansas 5-17 (Chatzileonti 0-1, Kersgieter 2-5, Thomas 2-6, Brosseau 1-1, Mitchell 0-1, Vuksic 0-3), Mississippi 7-23 (Austin 0-3, Johnson 3-9, Reid 1-2, Smith 0-1, Nesbitt 0-1, Bracey 0-1, Collins 1-4, Douglas 1-1, McGee 1-1). Assists_Kansas 12 (Mitchell 4), Mississippi 16 (Reid 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 41 (Helgren 3-5), Mississippi 41 (Scott 3-10). Total Fouls_Kansas 16, Mississippi 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_840.
