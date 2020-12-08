Mississippi St. 82, Jackson St. 59

JACKSON ST. (0-1)
Hicks 4-6 2-2 10, Quinlan 2-5 1-2 7, James 2-5 4-4 9, Jarrett 6-15 2-2 17, McClelland 0-4 0-0 0, Temple 3-7 0-0 8, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Evans 1-5 1-2 4, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Bariffe-Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 11-14 59.
MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-2)
Ado 1-3 2-2 4, Matthews 1-4 0-2 2, T.Smith 8-12 3-5 19, Molinar 8-12 0-0 21, Stewart 3-8 4-4 11, Davis 1-2 8-14 11, D.Smith 1-8 3-4 5, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Post 0-3 0-0 0, Garcia 1-2 0-2 2, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Fountain 1-2 0-0 2, Junkin 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 20-33 82.
Halftime_Mississippi St. 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 10-24 (Jarrett 3-6, Temple 2-3, Quinlan 2-4, Evans 1-2, Wilson 1-2, James 1-3, Bell 0-1, McClelland 0-3), Mississippi St. 8-18 (Molinar 5-7, Davis 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Stewart 1-2, Fountain 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Post 0-1, D.Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Quinlan, Taylor. Rebounds_Jackson St. 22 (James 6), Mississippi St. 47 (T.Smith 12). Assists_Jackson St. 12 (James, Jarrett 3), Mississippi St. 15 (Molinar 4). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 27, Mississippi St. 15. A_1,889 (10,575).
