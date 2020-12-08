On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mississippi St. 82, Jackson St. 59

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 11:13 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSON ST. (0-1)

Hicks 4-6 2-2 10, Quinlan 2-5 1-2 7, James 2-5 4-4 9, Jarrett 6-15 2-2 17, McClelland 0-4 0-0 0, Temple 3-7 0-0 8, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Evans 1-5 1-2 4, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Bariffe-Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 11-14 59.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-2)

Ado 1-3 2-2 4, Matthews 1-4 0-2 2, T.Smith 8-12 3-5 19, Molinar 8-12 0-0 21, Stewart 3-8 4-4 11, Davis 1-2 8-14 11, D.Smith 1-8 3-4 5, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Post 0-3 0-0 0, Garcia 1-2 0-2 2, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Fountain 1-2 0-0 2, Junkin 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 20-33 82.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 10-24 (Jarrett 3-6, Temple 2-3, Quinlan 2-4, Evans 1-2, Wilson 1-2, James 1-3, Bell 0-1, McClelland 0-3), Mississippi St. 8-18 (Molinar 5-7, Davis 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Stewart 1-2, Fountain 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Post 0-1, D.Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Quinlan, Taylor. Rebounds_Jackson St. 22 (James 6), Mississippi St. 47 (T.Smith 12). Assists_Jackson St. 12 (James, Jarrett 3), Mississippi St. 15 (Molinar 4). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 27, Mississippi St. 15. A_1,889 (10,575).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers