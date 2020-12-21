Mississippi St. 87, MVSU 48

MVSU (0-8)

Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 6-13 0-0 17, Gordon 5-13 3-3 16, Hunter 4-12 0-0 10, Tr.Smith 1-9 0-0 2, Fanord 0-0 0-0 0, Walden 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 0-4 1-2 1, Blackwood 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 4-5 48.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-3)

Ado 2-4 0-1 4, Ja.Johnson 4-7 0-0 10, To.Smith 6-8 1-4 13, Molinar 6-10 4-4 18, Stewart 5-8 2-6 15, D.Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Post 4-6 2-3 10, Davis 1-3 2-2 4, Matthews 1-1 0-0 2, Garcia 1-2 0-0 2, Montgomery 2-3 0-0 5, Fountain 0-0 0-0 0, Junkin 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Rumph 1-1 0-0 3, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 12-22 87.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 42-25. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 10-39 (Collins 5-11, Gordon 3-11, Hunter 2-7, Perry 0-2, Tr.Smith 0-8), Mississippi St. 9-23 (Stewart 3-4, Molinar 2-3, Ja.Johnson 2-5, Montgomery 1-1, Rumph 1-1, Morris 0-1, Davis 0-2, Post 0-2, D.Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_MVSU 21 (Gordon 6), Mississippi St. 44 (To.Smith 12). Assists_MVSU 11 (Hunter, Tr.Smith 3), Mississippi St. 19 (Molinar 5). Total Fouls_MVSU 19, Mississippi St. 13. A_1,000 (10,575).

