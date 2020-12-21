On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mississippi St. 87, MVSU 48

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 10:08 pm
< a min read
      

MVSU (0-8)

Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 6-13 0-0 17, Gordon 5-13 3-3 16, Hunter 4-12 0-0 10, Tr.Smith 1-9 0-0 2, Fanord 0-0 0-0 0, Walden 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 0-4 1-2 1, Blackwood 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 4-5 48.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-3)

Ado 2-4 0-1 4, Ja.Johnson 4-7 0-0 10, To.Smith 6-8 1-4 13, Molinar 6-10 4-4 18, Stewart 5-8 2-6 15, D.Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Post 4-6 2-3 10, Davis 1-3 2-2 4, Matthews 1-1 0-0 2, Garcia 1-2 0-0 2, Montgomery 2-3 0-0 5, Fountain 0-0 0-0 0, Junkin 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Rumph 1-1 0-0 3, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 12-22 87.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 42-25. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 10-39 (Collins 5-11, Gordon 3-11, Hunter 2-7, Perry 0-2, Tr.Smith 0-8), Mississippi St. 9-23 (Stewart 3-4, Molinar 2-3, Ja.Johnson 2-5, Montgomery 1-1, Rumph 1-1, Morris 0-1, Davis 0-2, Post 0-2, D.Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_MVSU 21 (Gordon 6), Mississippi St. 44 (To.Smith 12). Assists_MVSU 11 (Hunter, Tr.Smith 3), Mississippi St. 19 (Molinar 5). Total Fouls_MVSU 19, Mississippi St. 13. A_1,000 (10,575).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station