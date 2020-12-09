On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Missouri 69, Liberty 60

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:20 pm
LIBERTY (4-3)

Abii 1-4 0-0 2, Rode 3-5 2-2 10, McGhee 1-9 6-6 9, Parker 2-8 0-0 5, Cuffee 3-7 2-3 10, McDowell 1-3 0-0 3, Robinson 2-4 1-1 5, Preston 4-7 4-8 12, Dobbs 1-3 2-2 4, Warfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 17-22 60.

MISSOURI (4-0)

Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Tilmon 3-3 2-6 8, Pinson 5-11 2-2 12, D.Smith 4-11 5-5 14, Ma.Smith 5-12 3-4 17, Buggs 0-0 0-2 0, Mi.Smith 2-3 2-2 6, Pickett 4-5 0-0 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 14-21 69.

Halftime_Liberty 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 7-25 (Rode 2-2, Cuffee 2-4, McDowell 1-3, Parker 1-4, McGhee 1-8, Abii 0-2, Robinson 0-2), Missouri 5-16 (Ma.Smith 4-8, D.Smith 1-3, Brown 0-2, Pinson 0-3). Rebounds_Liberty 22 (McGhee, Preston 5), Missouri 36 (Tilmon 9). Assists_Liberty 10 (Parker 5), Missouri 12 (Buggs 5). Total Fouls_Liberty 22, Missouri 19.

