Missouri 83, No. 21 Oregon 75

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 11:06 pm
MISSOURI (1-0)

Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Tilmon 5-10 1-2 11, Pinson 5-11 9-10 22, D.Smith 5-11 0-1 11, Ma.Smith 4-8 4-4 15, Mi.Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 6-10 0-0 13, Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 14-17 83.

OREGON (0-1)

Omoruyi 10-19 9-11 31, Williams 5-11 2-4 13, Dante 1-5 0-0 2, Duarte 7-12 4-4 22, Hardy 1-4 1-2 3, Lawson 2-5 0-0 4, Terry 0-4 0-0 0, Wur 0-3 0-0 0, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 16-21 75.

Halftime_Missouri 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 9-31 (Ma.Smith 3-6, Pinson 3-7, Pickett 1-4, Brown 1-5, D.Smith 1-5, Braun 0-1, Buggs 0-1, Mi.Smith 0-2), Oregon 7-21 (Duarte 4-7, Omoruyi 2-6, Williams 1-2, Hardy 0-2, Terry 0-2, Wur 0-2). Rebounds_Missouri 35 (Tilmon 9), Oregon 37 (Omoruyi 11). Assists_Missouri 17 (D.Smith 4), Oregon 13 (Hardy 5). Total Fouls_Missouri 19, Oregon 17.

