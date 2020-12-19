Missouri 88, Oral Roberts 49

ORAL ROBERTS (2-5)

Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Schumacher 0-4 0-0 0, Tierney Coleman 5-10 5-8 17, Lippe 2-13 10-14 15, Walker 3-8 1-2 9, Tyaija Coleman 0-0 1-2 1, Hill 2-8 0-0 5, Summers 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Giddey 0-0 0-0 0, Loudermill 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-52 17-26 49

MISSOURI (3-1)

Frank 4-5 0-0 10, Williams 7-10 0-1 14, Blackwell 5-10 0-2 13, Dembele 2-4 2-4 6, Troup 4-5 1-3 10, Dufficy 2-4 0-0 6, Linthacum 1-2 2-4 4, Dickson 4-10 2-5 11, Green 3-5 1-2 7, Hansen 2-7 1-2 6, Kelly 0-0 1-2 1, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-63 10-25 88

Oral Roberts 19 12 13 5 — 49 Missouri 25 17 17 29 — 88

3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 6-28 (Schumacher 0-1, Coleman 2-3, Lippe 1-8, Walker 2-6, Hill 1-5, Anderson 0-4, Loudermill 0-1), Missouri 10-22 (Frank 2-3, Blackwell 3-6, Dembele 0-2, Troup 1-2, Dufficy 2-2, Dickson 1-4, Hansen 1-3). Assists_Oral Roberts 7 (Lippe 4), Missouri 14 (Dembele 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oral Roberts 26 (Giddey 2-3), Missouri 50 (Dufficy 3-8). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 20, Missouri 21. Technical Fouls_Missouri Dickson 1. A_1,622.

