On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Missouri 88, Oral Roberts 49

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 4:45 pm
< a min read
      

ORAL ROBERTS (2-5)

Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Schumacher 0-4 0-0 0, Tierney Coleman 5-10 5-8 17, Lippe 2-13 10-14 15, Walker 3-8 1-2 9, Tyaija Coleman 0-0 1-2 1, Hill 2-8 0-0 5, Summers 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Giddey 0-0 0-0 0, Loudermill 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-52 17-26 49

MISSOURI (3-1)

Frank 4-5 0-0 10, Williams 7-10 0-1 14, Blackwell 5-10 0-2 13, Dembele 2-4 2-4 6, Troup 4-5 1-3 10, Dufficy 2-4 0-0 6, Linthacum 1-2 2-4 4, Dickson 4-10 2-5 11, Green 3-5 1-2 7, Hansen 2-7 1-2 6, Kelly 0-0 1-2 1, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-63 10-25 88

Oral Roberts 19 12 13 5 49
Missouri 25 17 17 29 88

3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 6-28 (Schumacher 0-1, Coleman 2-3, Lippe 1-8, Walker 2-6, Hill 1-5, Anderson 0-4, Loudermill 0-1), Missouri 10-22 (Frank 2-3, Blackwell 3-6, Dembele 0-2, Troup 1-2, Dufficy 2-2, Dickson 1-4, Hansen 1-3). Assists_Oral Roberts 7 (Lippe 4), Missouri 14 (Dembele 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oral Roberts 26 (Giddey 2-3), Missouri 50 (Dufficy 3-8). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 20, Missouri 21. Technical Fouls_Missouri Dickson 1. A_1,622.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19