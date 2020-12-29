On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Missouri St., Northern Iowa meet in conference play

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Missouri State (4-1, 1-1) vs. Northern Iowa (2-5, 1-1)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes meet as Missouri State faces Northern Iowa. Missouri State came up short in an 85-75 game at Northern Iowa in its last outing. Northern Iowa is coming off an 85-75 home win over Missouri State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The Bears have been led by Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley. Prim is averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Mosley is putting up 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The Panthers have been led by seniors Trae Berhow and Austin Phyfe, who have combined to score 22.8 points per outing.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mosley has directly created 48 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has an assist on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) across its previous three outings while Missouri State has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MVC teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

