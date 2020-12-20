On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mitchell scores 21 to lead Hartford over Maine 65-50

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — D.J. Mitchell had a career-high 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range and Hartford got past Maine 65-50 on Sunday.

The Hawks edged the Black Bears 63-60 on Saturday.

Miroslav Stafl had 17 points and eight rebounds for Hartford (5-2, 2-0 America East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. PJ Henry added seven assists and Moses Flowers had seven rebounds.

Vilgot Larsson had 11 points for the Black Bears (0-2, 0-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine