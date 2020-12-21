On Air: Federal News Network program
Mitchell scores 24 to lead Mass.-Lowell past Vermont 73-65

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 7:55 pm
< a min read
      

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ron Mitchell had a career-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds as UMass Lowell defeated Vermont, which was playing its season opener, 73-65 on Monday.

Mitchell made 9 of 12 shots, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers.

The game was the America East Conference opener for both teams and they square off again on Tuesday.

Obadiah Noel had 17 points for UMass Lowell (2-3, 1-0 America East Conference). Allin Blunt added 16 points. Max Brooks had three blocks.

Stef Smith had 18 points for the Catamounts. Justin Mazzulla added 17 points and six rebounds. Ben Shungu had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 .

