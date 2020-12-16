Trending:
Mitchell scores 37 to carry UMass past La Salle 85-66

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 3:40 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tre Mitchell had a career-high 37 points as UMass beat La Salle 85-66 on Wednesday in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Mitchell made 13 of 17 shots.

Carl Pierre had 14 points for UMass (2-1). Noah Fernandes added 11 points, nine assists and five steals. Cairo McCrory had nine rebounds.

David Beatty had 17 points for the Explorers. Christian Ray added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

