Mizzou plays host to Liberty

Liberty (4-2) vs. Missouri (3-0)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Missouri both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs won this past weekend. Missouri earned a 72-62 win on the road over Wichita State on Sunday, while Liberty won easily 86-64 at home against Bluefield College on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Xavier Pinson and Jeremiah Tilmon have combined to account for 65 percent of Missouri’s scoring this season. For Liberty, Chris Parker, Keegan McDowell and Elijah Cuffee have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this year, including 50 percent of all Flames points over their last five.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius McGhee has connected on 36.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 47 over the last five games. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty as a team has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

