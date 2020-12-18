On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLB Calendar

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 5:50 pm
< a min read
      

Jan. 15 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged. International amateur signing period opens.

Feb. 1-19 — Salary arbitration hearings.

Feb. 17 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 22 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 27 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 15 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 27 — Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.

March 30 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.

April 1 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 13 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 25 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes.

        Read more Sports News news.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado and California National Guard win sniper championships