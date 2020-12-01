On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
MLS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 11:47 pm
Play-in
Eastern Conference
Friday, Nov. 20

New England 2, Montreal 1

Nashville 3, Inter Miami 0

First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, Orlando advanced 6-5 on penalty kicks

Columbus 3, New York 2

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Nashville 1, Toronto 0, OT

New England 2, Philadelphia 0

Western Conference
Sunday, Nov. 22

Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 3, Sporting KC advanced 3-0 on penalty kicks

Minnesota United 3, Colorado 0

Portland 3, Dallas 3, Dallas advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 29

New England 3, Orlando City 1

Columbus 2, Nashville 0

Western Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 1

Seattle 1, Dallas 0

Thursday, Dec. 3

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Conference Championships
Sunday, Dec. 6
Eastern Conference

New England at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7
Western Conference

Seattle vs. Sporting KC-Minnesota winner, 3 or 6:30 p.m.

MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 12

Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

